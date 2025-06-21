In a high-scoring encounter, San Francisco Unicorns continued their unbeaten run in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, winning their match against Texas Super Kings by seven wickets and in the process, handing the Faf du Plessis-led side their first defeat of the season. Captain Matthew Short (61) starred with the bat along with Finn Allen (78), as Unicorns chased down 199 with almost four overs to spare. For the Texas Super Kings, skipper du Plessis scored a 100, which was his second in the MLC, also his fastest in the tournament history. Haris Rauf and Xavier Bartlett starred with the ball for Super Kings, claiming two wickets apiece. Faf du Plessis Hits His Second Major League Cricket Hundred, Achieves Feat During Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns MLC 2025 Match.

San Francisco Unicorns Remain Undefeated

The @SFOUnicorns take this one down for our first night here in Texas! The team remains undefeated at 4-0. ⚡🦄 pic.twitter.com/a9Q9cTclys — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 21, 2025

