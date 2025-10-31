The 41-year-old South Africa national cricket team legend Faf du Plessis has officially been signed by the Biratnagar Kings ahead of the Nepal Premier League (NPL) season two. The signing has been formally announced through the official social media account of Biratnagar Kings. NPL 2025 starts on November 17, and the eight-franchise tournament will be played till December 13, 2025. Last season, Biratnagar Kings finished sixth in NPL. The signing of Faf du Plessis is surely a big boost for the side. Faf du Plessis Hits His Second Major League Cricket Hundred, Achieves Feat During Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns MLC 2025 Match.

Biratnagar Kings Sign Faf du Plessis

