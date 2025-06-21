A captain leads from the front, and the Texas Super Kings' captain, Faf du Plessis, is championing the leadership skill in the ongoing Major League Cricket 2025. After a poor start, Du Plessis struck his second ton for the Texas Super Kings franchise in Major League Cricket during the ongoing TSK match against San Francisco Unicorn. The former South African skipper brought up his hundred in 50 deliveries, which was laced with six fours and seven sixes, that enabled Texas Super Kings to reach an imposing total of 198/5. This was du Plessis' fastest ton in MLC, breaking past his earlier record of a 58-ball century. MLC 2025: Glenn Maxwell Smashes Eighth T20 Century, Joins Elite Company of David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler Among Others (Watch Video).

Faf du Plessis Slams Second MLC Ton

Check Every Faf du Plessis Boundary Below

Faf du Plessis: 100 (51), with six fours and seven sixes 🔥 Every boundary to enjoy 🤝 Every #MLC2025 game is streamed on 7plus: https://t.co/FbUhjSYlqA pic.twitter.com/Qlgh4wxhUM — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) June 21, 2025

