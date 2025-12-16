Finn Allen returns to the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he gets sold o Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 auction. The New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter has been part of RCB in the past but is yet to play in the IPL so far. He was bought for INR 2 Crore by KKR in the IPL 2026 auction. KKR were searching for an aggressive overseas wicketkeeper-batter at the top of the order and they found it with Finn Allen. KKR Squad for IPL 2026: Cameron Green Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 25.20 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

Finn Allen Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 2 Crore

New Zealand wicket-keeper Finn Allen is SOLD to @KKRiders for INR 2 cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IPL ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

