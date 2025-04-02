Just as Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings had a dominant eight-wicket victory in the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match, the internet seems to be waving with funny memes on Lucknow Super Giants in general, and the side's owner Sanjiv Goenka in particular, who paid a staggering 27 crores INR to sign Rishabh Pant, who is performing very poorly, failing to score runs as a batter and now having two losses in three games as captain of LSG in IPL 2025. Below are some Sanjiv Goenka funny memes that went viral. Rishabh Pant and Sanjiv Goenka Funny Memes Go Viral After Lucknow Super Giants Captain Gets Dismissed Cheaply During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

Goenka "After Every LSG Collapse":

Difference Between PBKS and LSG Owners:

Shreyas Iyer 🤝 Preity Zinta Rishabh Pant 🤬 Sanjiv Goenka pic.twitter.com/w8loHHLm1D — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) April 1, 2025

Goenka After Spending 27 CR!:

Goenka after spending 27cr on Rishabh Pant 🙂 pic.twitter.com/WMaj1Y4RE5 — Aditya Gupta (@adityakivani) April 1, 2025

"Cool" Goenka:

Cool Goenka sir !! pic.twitter.com/QqnaNymTgS — Kane Wick 💀 (@vishall_darling) April 1, 2025

Sanjiv Goenka Crying After Spending Money on Pant:

Pant's Driving Skills and Sanjiv Goenka:

Rishabh Pant to goenka : Sir Long drive par chaloge kya pic.twitter.com/yYpkthDTWX — 9IshiR (@NxS_45) April 1, 2025

