Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been the part of the IPL since over ten years. He started his IPL journey with RR and now he is a captain of the franchise now. He has only grown in stature and against Kolkata Knight Riders, the first franchise he was part of in IPL, he will play his 150th IPL game as he takes the field at the Eden Gardens with his troops.

Sanju Samson Completes 150 Matches in IPL

Congratulations to Sanju Samson, who is all set to play his 150th IPL Match. Go well, Sanju 👏👏#TATAIPL #KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/T6oJbdZjd6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)