Sara Tendulkar's team Mumbai Grizzlies continued to maintain the top spot on the Global E-Cricket Premier League 2025 points table. The Mumbai Grizzlies registered three consecutive victories to attain the top spot in the team standings and their latest win was against Bengaluru Badgers. The Global E-Cricket Premier League side has so far played seven matches, out of which they have won five and had two defeats. They also have a good Net Run Rate (NRR) of 1.12. This is the second edition of the Global E-Cricket Premier League. Global E-Cricket Premier League 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About GEPL E-Sports Cricket Season Two.

Global E-Cricket Premier League 2025 Points Table

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global e-Cricket Premier League (@gepl_official)

