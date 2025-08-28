India celebrated the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 on August 27, 2025. The Ganesh Chaturthi festival is very widely celebrated in Maharashtra and Mumbai. Marathi sportspersons shared glimpses of how they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi on social media. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was one of them as he shared clips of offering Puja to the Ganpati idol. On August 28, Sachin along with his wife Anjali, son Arjun and daughter Sara went to Lalbaugcha Raja, the biggest Ganpati idol of Mumbai, to offer prayers. Earlier, Sachin confirmed that his son Arjun is engaged and as the family looks forward to a new chapter in life, they seek blessings from Ganpati. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Fans, Shares Video Of Performing Puja at Home (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Along With Wife Anjali, Son Arjun and Daughter Sara Offer Prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja

#WATCH | Mumbai | Legendary former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, along with his family, offered prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja today pic.twitter.com/3oJltVfVxU — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2025

