A unique blend of cricket, gaming, e-sports, and entertainment, is set to return for its second edition. The Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) is set to be played from April 27 to May 2, 2025, at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. The GEPL, as said on their official website, is the "world’s largest franchise-based cricket esports and entertainment league!". Season 2 comes with a mammoth prize of INR 3.05 crores, spanned across 15 weeks, where teams will lock horns in offline matches. Esports Officially Recognised as Part of ‘Multi-Sport’ Event by Government of India.

The Global e-Cricket Premier League Season 1 was a big hit. The GEPL 2023 saw New York Apes emerging as winners. This year the teams have an even glittery outlook. Big names from the entertainment industry like Suniel Shetty for the Pune franchise and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar for the Mumbai franchise have emerged as owners. While some other big MNCs are owning the Chennai, Delhi, and Bengaluru based franchisees.

Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) 2025 Schedule

The Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) is set to be played from April 27 to May 2, 2025, at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. May 2nd is the day reserved for the grand finale, where a grand event is expected.

Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) 2025 Venue

All matches of the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) 2025 are scheduled to be played at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) 2025 Squads

Pune Stallions: Swapnil Supekar, Vaibhav Shinde, Vikas Shou, Sadaf Nadeem, Sourabh Jain, Aman Vishwakarma, Jetha Ram, Mohd Kavish. Reserves: Dinesh Ahir, Pappu Priyedarshi, Rudra Narayan Samal.

Mumbai Grizzles: Davinder Singh, Golden Kumar, Sachin Chavan, Sonu Kumar Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Anil Chiranyan, Saurabh Barapatre. Reserves: Anuradh Koli, Avisekh Chakraborty, Sidagam Narendra.

Delhi Sharks: Kamal Parida, Akshat Koundal, Abhay Chaudhary, Rudra Sethi, Simha Bareddy, Jitendra Kumar, Surjit Singh, Nethaji.

Bengaluru Badgers: Sujit Mondal, Amit Supekar, Molan Pandram, Razin Pathan, Manmeet Singh, Soumyadipta Biswas, Sagar Angana, Neep B. Reserves: Abdul Rehman, Shiva Pandey, Arpit Korya.

Chennai Falcons: Vishal Choudhary, Yashraj Singh, Subhankar Das, Gaurav Biswas, Sukhpreet Singh, JD Bairad, Ratikanta Sahoo, Pravin Dhila. Reserves: Satyendra Pal, Harishkumar Choudhary, Mayank Murari.

Kolkata Hawks: Manoj P, Phanhi Kiran, Siddharth Jain, Subendhu Sahu, Mukesh Dodwani, Rohan Patel, Ankit Roy, Manish Kumar Ray. Reserve: Shaikh Rasool, Pradyumna Yadavalli.

Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) 2025 Live Streaming

The Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) 2025 live streaming viewing options for fans in India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India. PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Esports, Especially Skill-Based Gaming, Do Not Require Any Regulation and Must Grow Under Organised and Legal Structure’.

Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) 2025 Telecast Details

Star Sports are the official broadcast partner of GEPL Season 2 in India. The Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) 2025 live telecast viewing in India will be available on the Star Sports Select 1 TV channel.

