Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, attended the India vs Australia third T20I in Hobart on Sunday, November 2. A video has gone viral from the match, where Sara Tendulkar's reaction was caught on camera when India vice-captain Shubman Gill hit a boundary. The video has gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, Australia posted 186-6 in 20 overs on the board after superb knocks from Tim David and Marcus Stoinis. For India, Arshdeep Singh shines with the ball. Bowled! Varun Chakaravarthy Bamboozles Mitch Owen For Golden Duck With a Stunning Delivery During IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

Sara Tendulkar's Reaction Goes Viral

Sara Tendulkar's reaction to Shubman Gill's boundary 😀 pic.twitter.com/lVlJ9MRQea — Stupid_Opinions (@IAmCricketGeek) November 2, 2025

Sara Tendulkar Attends IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 Game in Hobart

Sara Tendulkar and Mia Khalifa seen in a match to support shubman gill pic.twitter.com/vjjrIEmnGU — 𝙇𝙊𝙑𝙀⚡️ (@8T2_Mohali) November 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)