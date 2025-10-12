Probably the greatest ever to ever play the game, India national cricket team retired legend Sachin Tendulkar has wished his daughter Sara Tendulkar on social media, penning an emotional note. Sachin Tendulkar posted a total of three pictures while wishing Sara on her birthday. Two pictures are from Sara's childhood days, while one is from the current times, where Sara is seen posing with her father and mother, Anjali Tendulkar. Wishing Sara on her birthday, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "From our shared laughs to your biggest dreams, Sara, you’ve always made us proud. Happy Birthday! Keep shining bright." Sara Tendulkar was born on October 12, 1997, and will be celebrating her 28th birthday today, in 2025. What’s The Age Difference Between Arjun Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar? Who Is The Elder Of The Two Siblings? Know All About Sachin Tendulkar’s Children.

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Daughter Sara

From our shared laughs to your biggest dreams, Sara, you’ve always made us proud. Happy Birthday! Keep shining bright.❤️ pic.twitter.com/x7ppbi5UGY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 12, 2025

