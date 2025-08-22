Sachin Tendulkar congratulated his daughter Sara Tendulkar as she launched her own Pilates Academy in Andheri, Mumbai. A Pilates Academy is a studio which specialises in training participants in simple exercises developed by German physical trainer Joseph Pilates in the 20th century that focus on flexibility, balance, awareness of one's own body and controlled breathing, among other aspects. Taking to social media, the Master Blaster expressed how this initiative by Sara Tendulkar made him proud. "She has built this journey with her own hard work and belief, brick by brick... Sara, we couldn’t be prouder. Congratulations on this journey you are about to commence," parts of his note read. The event was also attended by Saaniya Chandhok, the woman who is rumoured to have been engaged to Arjun Tendulkar. Saaniya Chandhok, Arjun Tendulkar’s Rumoured Fiancee Among Attendees As Sachin Tendulkar Inaugurates Daughter Sara’s Pilates Academy in Andheri (See Pics).

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Daughter Sara For Opening Pilates Studio, Saaniya Chandhok Seen in Pics

As a parent, you always hope your children find something they truly love doing. Watching Sara open a Pilates studio has been one of those moments that fills our hearts. She has built this journey with her own hard work and belief, brick by brick. Nutrition and movement have… pic.twitter.com/lpRYj6mXer — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 22, 2025

