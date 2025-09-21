India is currently playing Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. This is the second time the two nations are playing each other in the Asia Cup 2025. As the match commenced, former Pakistan captain and ICC Champions Trophy winning skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was spotted in the stands watching the game. Fans were elated to see him in the stands, boosting the morale of Pakistan cricket team in the big match and the picture went viral on social media. Suryakumar Yadav Avoids Handshake With Salman Ali Agha During Toss Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Former Pakistan Captain, Spotted in the Dubai International Stadium Stands

Champions Trophy Winner Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed in the stands pic.twitter.com/CYZtXcAejS — junaiz (@dhillow_) September 21, 2025

