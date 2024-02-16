Sarfaraz Khan shared some pictures from his maiden Test innings after he scored a fine 62 during the India vs England 3rd Test in Rajkot. It was a memorable day for Sarfaraz and his family after he was handed the debut cap by Anil Kumble, a reward for his excellent performances in domestic cricket for a long time now. The right-hander also seized the opportunity with both hands, scoring 62 off just 66 balls with nine fours and one six to his name. Taking to Instagram, Sarfaraz shared some snaps which featured the moment when he walked out to bat after Rohit Sharma's dismissal and his partnership with Ravindra Jadeja. Heartwarming! Sarfaraz Khan Engages In A Special Video Call With Brother Musheer Khan Following His Debut in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

