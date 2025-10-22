Fans were left wondering why Sarfaraz Khan was not picked as the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced the India A squad to take on South Africa in two four-day matches. The squad, which was announced on October 21, had Rishabh Pant as captain and included a number of performers from the domestic circuit, the likes of which include Rajat Patidar, Tanush Kotian, Harsh Dubey and Manav Suthar, among others. However, Sarfaraz Khan, who has been among the most prolific run-scorers in domestic cricket and also lost a lot of weight in recent times, attaining greater fitness levels, was not picked and it left many online baffled. India A will take on South Africa A in two four-day matches, which will be played on October 30 and November 6. See some reactions. IND vs SA 2025: Rishabh Pant To Lead India A in Four-Day Matches Against South Africa A.

'Where is Sarfaraz Khan?'

Where is Sarfaraz Khan? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VjLpQdnw8Y — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) January 12, 2024

'Poor Call By Selectors'

Poor call by selectors! Sarfaraz Khan, a proven Test batsman, was left out of Team A despite stellar domestic performances. His grit & consistency deserve a spot. He is continuously neglected by the selectors ...pic.twitter.com/kdEdQwMGO5 — Saurabh 🏏 (@MR_CricAnalyst) October 21, 2025

Fan Baffled at Sarfaraz Khan's Non-Selection

Sarfaraz khan not even in India A squad😲.When did he become this bad?#SarfarazKhan pic.twitter.com/FzJzfUopCV — Nikhil (@nikhil_exe9) October 21, 2025

'No Consistency in Selection'

Also where the fcuk is Sarfaraz Khan? How do you just move on from him? There is absolutely no consistency in selection and then people come and praise Ajit Agarkar for including Jurel in the Indian team. https://t.co/N5ueNl7AFv — Kshitij Ojha (@Kshitij070) October 21, 2025

Another Fan Questions Sarfaraz Khan Not Being Picked

Someone please make me understand what Sarfaraz Khan did wrong? -He scored 92 vs ENG in an unofficial match and then got injured. -Worked on his fitness and lost a lots of weight. -Made a comeback in Ranji, and scored some important runs there. Now, he’s not even in the India… pic.twitter.com/qQdhSZgyDV — Almus (@almusila) October 21, 2025

