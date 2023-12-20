Just a day after Shadab Khan was ruled out of Pakistan's upcoming T20I series against New Zealand due to ankle injury, he was honoured by the Pakistab Police as he was conferred as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by IG Punjab. "IG Punjab & the department made me an honorary DSP. I am honoured to be allowed to serve in a different way. We talk about change, let’s be the change we want to see. I encourage our next generation to join the Govt. sector to serve the country if possible," Shadab posted on X. Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series Announced: Babar Azam, Haris Rauf Included.

Shadab Khan Conferred With Honorary Rank of DSP

IG Punjab & the department made me an honorary DSP. I am honoured to be allowed to serve in a different way. We talk about change, let’s be the change we want to see. I encourage our next generation to join the Govt. sector to serve the country if possible. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/vRFWP7d8fg — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) December 20, 2023

