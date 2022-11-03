Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed struck half-centuries as they helped resurrect Pakistan's innings, taking them to 185/9 against South Africa in their Group 2 clash. Khan smashed the Proteas bowlers for 52 runs off just 22 deliveries while Iftikhar, who started the T20 World Cup in good form, added another half-century (51 off 35 deliveries). Mohammad Haris, who batted at number three, also played a 28-run cameo of just 11 deliveries. This was after Pakistan were struggling at 43/4 at one stage.

Pakistan vs South Africa Innings Update:

