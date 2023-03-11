Delhi Capitals have registered a brilliant ten-wicket victory in their latest Women's Premier League 2023 match against Gujarat Giants at DR DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Having won the toss, Gujarat could only manage to put up a total of 105-9 on board. South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp took a five-wicket haul. In reply, Delhi Capitals chased down this target within 7.1 overs. Indian batter Shafali Verma 76*(28) led the way by playing a mesmerising innings.

Delhi Capitals Register a Ten-Wicket Victory Against Gujarat Giants

