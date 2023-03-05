Delhi Capitals most a mammoth total on board as the RCB bowlers face the rampage from the opening duo of Meg Lanning 72 (43) and Shafali Verma 84 (45) as they launched an assault. After put in to bat first, the DC batters used the batting friendly conditions of the Brabourne stadium to the full advantage and took them off to a great start. After the new ball bowlers Megan Schutt and Renuka Singh Thakur failed to take a wicket, the duo attacked the inexperienced spin department of RCB and stitched together the first century partnership of the WPL history. The first wicket fell at 162 when Meg Lanning was dismissed. Shafali lost her wicket soon enough but Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp took them over the 200 mark comfortably and took them to a massive total of 223.

Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning share the first century partnership of WPL. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 5, 2023

Innings Break!@DelhiCapitals post a mighty total of 223/2 in the first innings courtesy of fantastic fifties from skipper Meg Lanning & Shafali Verma 👌👌#RCB chase coming up shortly 💪 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/593BI7xKRy#TATAWPL | #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/kRMQPCTCd3 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 5, 2023

