Shaheen Afridi registered an unwanted record to his name as he conceded the most runs by a Pakistan fast bowler in an innings in the ICC Cricket World Cups. The left-arm pacer had a day to forget as he leaked 90 runs off his 10 overs against New Zealand without taking a wicket, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Afridi's compatriot Haris Rauf has the second worst figures (1/85) registered in the same match. New Zealand took apart the Pakistan bowling attack, scoring a mammoth 401/6 after being put to bat first. Pakistan's Hasan Ali Completes 100 ODI Wickets, Achieves Feat During NZ vs PAK ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

Shaheen Shah Afridi Registers Unwanted Record

10-0-90-0: this is the most expensive bowling figures by any Pakistani bowler in history of World Cup. Previous was Haris Rauf with bowling figures of 10-0-85-1, in same match. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) November 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)