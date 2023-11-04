Pakistan medium pace bowler Hasan Ali completed his 100 ODI wickets for his country during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against New Zealand in Bengaluru. He dismissed New Zealand opener Devon Conway for 35 runs in the 11th over of the match to reach the milestone in his 64th match. Most recently, Shaheen Shah Afridi also reached the 100-wicket mark in Pakistan's last match against Bangladesh in Kolkata. Shaheen Afridi Becomes Fastest Ever Pacer to Take 100 Wickets in ODI History, Achieves Feat During PAK vs BAN ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Clash

Pakistan's Hasan Ali Completes 100 ODI Wickets

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)