Pakistan's chances at the Asia Cup 2022 suffered a huge blow as Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee ligament injury. The left-arm pacer, who is also one of Pakistan's best bets with the ball, has been ruled out of the T20Is against England as well. After this development, netizens took to social media to share their thoughts.

'Takes the Sting Out'

Shaheen Afridi being ruled out of Asia Cup takes the sting out of India vs Pakistan clashes in Dubai — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 20, 2022

'Big Setback for Pakistan'

Big set back for Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out from Asia Cup & home series against England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/txa9eHiJTQ — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) August 20, 2022

Similarities:

After Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi now ruled out of the Asia Cup.💔 So much similarities in fortune between the Asian giants.🙄#shaheenafridi #PakistanCricket #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/tPTx76acSO — Analystique (@Analystique_in) August 20, 2022

'Opportunity for Backup Seamers'

Shaheen Afridi has suffered a right knee ligament injury and has been ruled out of both the Asia Cup and the home T20 series against England. A devastating blow for Pakistan but an opportunity for the back-up seamers to impress. Wishing Shaheen a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/H8qcC8zN3i — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) August 20, 2022

'Who will Replace him?'

We Have A BackUp For Shaheen Afridi? Who Should Replace him For Asia Cup?? — Maham Fatima (@Maham0fficial_2) August 20, 2022

