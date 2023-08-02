Shaheen Shah Afridi has made it his routine to take regular first overs scalps as he takes the new ball in his hand. This time he dismissed two experienced batters Laurie Evans and Phil Salt in his first set of 5 balls during the men's Hundred clash between Welsh Fire and Manchester Originals. His angled in inswing at brisk pace was hard to adjust for both the batters of Manchester Originals as they overbalanced and was adjudged LBW.

Shaheen Shah Afridi Takes Two Wickets in his First Two Balls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hundred (@thehundred)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)