Fans got to witness some great cricketing actions in the opener of the Legends League Cricket between India Maharajas and Asia Lions. The veterans of the game showcased their touch and skills that are yet to get rusty. Gautam Gambhir, India Maharajas captain, scored a brilliant half-century and kept his team alive in the chase. During his innings, he tried to play a lap shot and got hit in the helmet. Opposition captain Shahid Afridi immediately ran towards him and asked Gambhir, if he was fine. Only after the former Indian cricketer assured, he was alright, Afridi went back to his position. LLC 2023: Shahid Afridi’s Expressions After Realising he Was About to Hug Female Umpire Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Shahid Afridi Shows Lovely Gesture

'Big-hearted' Shahid Afridi inquires if Gautam Gambhir is ok after that blow ❤️#Cricket pic.twitter.com/EqEodDs52f — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) March 10, 2023

