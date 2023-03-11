The Legends League Cricket has started with a bang as India Maharajas faced Asia Lions in the first game of the competition. The intensity and the rivalry between the neighbouring countries of India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are as intense as ever. We already saw some great cricketing actions as well as some fun moments too. Amidst this, after the match, Shahid Afridi mistakenly tries to hug the umpire by practice and when he realises that the umpire is female, quickly reverts back to a handshake giving an embarrassed expression. Harbhajan Singh Caught Using Saliva on Ball, Receives Warning From Umpire During LLC 2023 Opener Between India Maharajas and Asia Lions (See Pic and Video).

Shahid Afridi Was About to Hug Female Umpire

Afridi hugs Harbhajan n was about to hug umpire but realized it's a lady so ends with a hand shake 😂🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/vBNcPGzSno — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) March 10, 2023

