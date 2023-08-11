Shakib Al Hasan has been appointed as the new captain of the Bangladesh Cricket Team in ODIs. He will take over the reins from Tamim Iqbal, who stepped down from the leadership role of late. The veteran all-rounder will marshall the troops in the Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Tamim Iqbal Steps Down As Bangladesh’s ODI Captain, Ruled Out of Asia Cup 2023 With Back Injury

Shakib Al Hasan Appointed As Bangladesh's New ODI Captain

Shakib Al Hasan appointed as the new Bangladesh captain for ODIs. He'll lead Bangladesh in the Asia Cup and the 2023 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Km4EUtWjne — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 11, 2023

