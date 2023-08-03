Tamim Iqbal has stepped down as Bangladesh's ODI captain and has also been ruled out of Asia Cup 2023 with a back injury. The Bangladesh stalwart had earlier announced his retirement from international cricket before reversing that call after a meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This is indeed a big blow for Bangladesh in their preparations for the ODI World Cup 2023. KL Rahul Likely to Miss Asia Cup, Shreyas Iyer Uncertain for ICC World Cup 2023.

Tamim Iqbal Steps Down as Bangladesh ODI Captain, Ruled out of Asia Cup 2023

