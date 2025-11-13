Three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders have officially announced their new assistant coach. Through their social media accounts, KKR have revealed that former Australia national cricket team legend Shane Watson will be their new assistant coach. The introduction of Shane Watson to the coaching staff comes just about a month before the IPL 2026 mega auctions. KKR had already announced Abhishek Nayar as their head coach a couple of weeks ago. The former Aussie all-rounder Shane Watson has been long associated with the Indian Premier League as a player, from the inaugural IPL 2008 to 2020. Abhishek Nayar Announced As New KKR Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2026, Ex-Mumbai Cricketer Succeeds Chandrakant Pandit.

New Kolkata Knight Riders Assistant Coach

