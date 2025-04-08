A bizarre phase of play was spotted during the KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata when Shardul Thakur bowled five wides in a row. In was the 13th over of the match when Shardul kept bowling wides to Ajinkya Rahane trying to pepper the wide line but couldn't execute and the ball was adjudged for every delivery. He bowled his first legal delivery after 5 balls and surprised fans took to social media to react. Lucknow Super Giants Bowler Digvesh Singh Does His Special Notebook Celebration on Pitch After Scalping Idol Sunil Narine's Wicket During KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

