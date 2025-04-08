A young Lucknow Super Giants bowler Digvesh Singh scalped yet another wicket during the KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match. But it was no ordinary wicket, it was his idol, legend Sunil Narine's wicket. Following the wicket in 6.2 overs, when Aiden Markram took the catch, Digvesh Singh did his special notebook celebration again. But, this time it was not on his palm, rather he did the celebration for the first time in IPL on the pitch itself. IPL 2025: BCCI Fines Lucknow Super Giants Spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi for ‘Letter-Writing’ Send-Off Celebration to Priyansh Arya.

Digvesh Singh Does His Special Notebook Celebration:

Apne idol ka hi chalaan kaat diya 😌😂 pic.twitter.com/HuoxZJj1DX — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 8, 2025

