Shikhar Dhawan on Monday, completed 6000 runs in IPL. He achieved this feat during Punjab Kings' match against Chennai Super Kings. Dhawan thus became the second batter in IPL history to get to the mark after Virat Kohli.

Milestone 🚨 - 6000 IPL runs and counting for @SDhawan25 👏👏 He is only the second player to achieve this feat in IPL.#TATAIPL #PBKSvCSK pic.twitter.com/G4Eq1t88Dx — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2022

