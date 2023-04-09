In a game where the Punjab Kings batters failed to put up any fight against the SRH bowlers, captain and veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan stood tall hitting boundaries even after being nine down and reaching his second half-century of the season in 42 deliveries. He steadied the innings first with wickets falling at one end and then took the attack to the opposition.

Shikhar Dhawan Scores Half-Century

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)