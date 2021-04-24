Shikhar Dhawan Urges Fans to Donate Blood Plasma amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases!!
If you have beaten COVID-19, you have the power to save a life. #ProjectPlasma - A joint initiative by #DelhiCapitals and @FeverFMOfficial encourages you to donate your plasma.
And as @SDhawan25 says, let's defeat this pandemic with positivity 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/gCzH2FIsBh
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 24, 2021
