Shimron Hetmyer has bid a temporary goodbye to his teammates at the Rajasthan Royals to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. The West Indies batter will return soon and is expected to join back before the playoffs. Royals have three matches remaining in the IPL 2022 and look in a comfortable position to qualify for the playoffs.

Shimron Hetmyer has travelled back to Guyana early morning today for the imminent birth of his first child, but he’ll be back soon. 💗 Read more: https://t.co/cTUb3vFiNl#RoyalsFamily | @SHetmyer pic.twitter.com/u52aO9Dcct — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 8, 2022

