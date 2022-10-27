Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar criticised Pakistan team following the defeat against Zimbabwe at the Optus Stadium in Perth in the T20 World Cup 2022 match. Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe by just one runs while chasing 131 runs. Akhtar took to Twitter and in a video called the defeat "very very embarrassing" Akhtar wrote, "Average mindset, Average results. Thats the reality, face it," while sharing the video. Is Pakistan Out of T20 World Cup 2022? Can PAK Still Qualify for Semi Final After Loss Against Zimbabwe?

Watch Video

Average mindset, Average results. Thats the reality, face it. pic.twitter.com/plLZ11Qx0Y — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 27, 2022

