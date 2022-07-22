Shreyas Iyer hit a fine fifty during the 1st ODI between India and West Indies in Trinidad on Friday, July 22. The right-hander struck four fours and two sixes to get to his 10th ODI half-century.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)