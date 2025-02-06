Shreyas Iyer smashed Jofra Archer for back-to-back sixes during the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The right-hander, who walked out to bat at number four, started on an aggressive note and played some wonderful shots on both sides of the wicket to shift the pressure back to England after India lost two early wickets. The right-hander, who has struggled against short deliveries in the past, smashed a stunning pull shot off Jofra Archer off the fifth ball of the seventh over and sent it flying over the deep mid-wicket fence. On the last delivery, he was encountered with another short ball, this time outside the off-stump and he cut it effortlessly over the third-man boundary. Harshit Rana Creates History To Become First Indian Bowler To Claim Three Plus Wickets on Debut Innings Across Formats, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025.

Watch Shreyas Iyer's Back-to-Back Sixes vs Jofra Archer:

