Shubman Gill became the fifth-youngest Test captain for the India national cricket team. The 25-year-old achieved this elusive milestone during the first Test against the England national cricket team in Leeds. Shubman Gill joined the elite list of Indian Test captains, including Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, and Ravi Shastri. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, a new era begins for the Indian cricket team as senior cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin have announced their Test retirement. Welcome Back! Fans React After Karun Nair Makes Return to India’s Playing XI After Eight Years During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Shubman Gill Becomes Team India's Fifth-Youngest Test Captain

Shubman Gill is India’s fifth-youngest Test captain. A new era begins ✨ pic.twitter.com/VBaSwGJnde — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 20, 2025

