Veteran middle-order batter Karun Nair made his return to India's playing XI after eight long years. Karun Nair was named in the playing XI for the first Test against England in Leeds. This marks Nair's first Test appearance since 2017. The right-handed batter also became the fourth cricketer to have the longest gap between two Test appearances of Indian players who have made their debut post-2000. Meanwhile, Fans took to their social media handles and reacted after Karun Nair's return to the Test side. After How Many Days Karun Nair Is Playing Test Cricket for India? Know Mind-Boggling Trivia After Former Triple-Centurion Included in Playing XI for IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Welcome Back, Karun Nair

A Test comeback after eight years. No matter how this goes, it's a story of hope and belief that will forever inspire. Welcome back Karun Nair! This is the stuff of fairytales! #ENGvIND — Soorya Sesha (@sooryasesha7) June 20, 2025

A Remarkable Comeback!

Never ever fear to dream when you have hit the nadir. Karun Nair is making his Test comeback after 8 years. He should be the burning example of it for the next decade or so.#ENGvIND@karun126 — Saptak Sanyal (@SanyalwithStats) June 20, 2025

Go Well, Karun Nair

Karun Nair back into the XI. Go well man. Cricket has given you one more chance. Make it count. — Guru Gulab (@madaddie24) June 20, 2025

A Comeback After 8 Years

Karun Nair, who was given only a couple more innings and opportunities after he scored a test triple century is making a well deserved comeback in the Indian test team after 8 long years. Hope he does really well on this tour. — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) June 20, 2025

Welcome Back to Test Cricket!

WELCOME BACK TO TEST CRICKET, KARUN NAIR!🔥 Take a bow, champion! From silence to stunning, from sidelines to spotlight. This is the stuff of LEGENDS.#ENGvIND — Karnataka Sports Fans (@karnataka_sport) June 20, 2025

