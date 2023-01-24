Indian batter Shubman Gill is in the best form of his life. Gill smashed his 4th ODI century during the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Gill was finally dismissed for a personal score of 112(78). However, before that, the Indian batter equalled Babar Azam's record of scoring the most runs in a three-match ODI series. Gill scored 360 runs against New Zealand during the ongoing ODI series including a century and a double century. Rishabh Pant Only Indian Included in ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2022; Ben Stokes Named Captain.

Shubman Gill Equals Babar Azam's Record

📢MILESTONE ALERT📢@ShubmanGill equals the record of Babar Azam for the most runs scored in a 3-match ODI series! He's been in exquisite form against #TheKiwis🔥 Don't miss the LIVE action! Watch the Final Mastercard #INDvNZ ODI, only on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar. pic.twitter.com/tT9WLd6p7s — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 24, 2023

