Shubman Gill's class sees no end as he starts the IPL 2023 where he left with India. he scores his first half-century in the first match of the IPL in just 30 balls displaying his glorious range of strokes and carrying the innings deep single handedly. Amongst his eye pleasing strokes two shots that took real notice was two inside out shots over cover to left arm spinners.

Shubman Gill Scores His First Half-Century Of IPL 2023

Fifty for Shubman Gill, he continues to rule all formats. 50* from 30 balls while chasing 179 runs against Chennai. pic.twitter.com/VB3wRXb3yn — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 31, 2023

