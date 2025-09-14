Shubman Gill interacted with Hong Kong China cricketers, sharing some batting tips with the players on the sidelines of the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. In a video shared by Cricket Hong Kong China's official handle, the India National Cricket Team's T20I vice-captain was seen chatting with a group of players from the associate nation. Shubman Gill was seen sharing tips on how to play short-pitched balls and a Hong Kong China player was seen stating that he had interacted with Rohit Sharma as well on this issue. The Indian cricketer was also heard speaking on the need for more practice and asked the players not to think much and react accordingly to every ball faced. India is placed in Group A in the Asia Cup 2025, while Hong Kong China are in Group B. Why is China Written on Hong Kong Cricket Team Jersey for Asia Cup 2025?

Shubman Gill Shares Batting Tips With Hong Kong China Cricketers

Team Hong Kong, China interacted with India’s Shubman Gill ( @shubmangill ) 🙌 Tournaments like the Asia Cup and World Cup create these special moments—helping Associate cricket to grow both on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/8OEQTyU0Dn — Cricket Hong Kong, China (@CricketHK) September 14, 2025

