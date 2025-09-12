Why is the name 'China' written on the Hong Kong cricket team jersey for the Asia Cup 2025? This question might have popped up in the minds of fans who have been watching the Hong Kong Cricket Team in action at the Asia Cup 2025. The Asia Cup 2025 is the 17th edition of the continental cricket tournament and Hong Kong were one of the three teams that made it to the competition, doing so through the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024. This is also the fifth time in total that Hong Kong has been part of the Asia Cup tournament. In this article, we shall explore why 'China' is written on the Hong Kong Cricket Team jersey for the Asia Cup 2025. Hong Kong China Captain Yasim Murtaza Run Out by Rishad Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman After Mix-Up With Nizakat Khan During BAN vs HKC Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

The Hong Kong Cricket Team have had a forgettable run so far in the Asia Cup 2025, losing both their matches. Yasim Murtaza and co suffered a crushing 94-run loss to Afghanistan in the first match of the Asia Cup 2025 and it was followed by a seven-wicket thrashing at the hands of Bangladesh. Hong Kong Cricket Team, one can say, are out of the reckoning for a spot in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage and they would look to end on a high when they take on Sri Lanka in Dubai on September 15.

Why is China Written on the Hong Kong Cricket Team Jersey?

Coming back to the question--why is China written on the Hong Kong Cricket Team jersey? Well, this is because Hong Kong is not an independent country and falls under the governance of the People's Republic of China. Though autonomous on certain fronts, Hong Kong is governed as a Special Administrative Region (SAR) by China and alongside Macau, it is one of the two SARs that is administered by Beijing. Hong Kong, for the record, competes separately in several international sports, including the Olympics. The same applies to cricket as well, but here's why China is written on the Hong Kong Cricket Team jersey. Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Captain Rashid Khan Pleased With Victory Over Hong Kong but Concerned About One Area.

The reason why China is written on the Hong Kong Cricket Team jersey is because it has been mandated by the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China. This was after the sports associations in Hong Kong, in 2023, were instructed to include the word 'China' in their names and jerseys and failure to do so would have led to the withdrawal of funding. Hong Kong, for the unversed, was a British colony till 1997, when the power was shifted to China and as per the Guardian, the agreement of handing over of power mandated the use of 'China' for Hong Kong in international sporting events.

