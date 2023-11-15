In the recent semi-final match between India and New Zealand, the Indian batting star Shubman Gill got injured while he was batting on 79 runs in just 65 balls. While he started running from the non-striker end he was struggling to run post that the physio came and had a check on Shubman Gill. The physio made the decision to send Shubman Gill back to the dressing room. Shreyas Iyer came in to bat instead of Shubman Gill. IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Sachin Tendulkar Meets Viv Richards, Football Icon David Beckham at Wankhede Stadium

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

