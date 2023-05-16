Shubman Gill received praise from one of the game's greats in Virat Kohli, after he scored his maiden IPL hundred in the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match. Gill played some pretty impressive strokes on both sides of the wicket and Kohli, effusive in praise of the Gujarat Titans youngster, wrote, "There's potential and then there's gill. Go on and lead the next generation. God bless you @shubmangill." After this, a seven-year-old picture of Gill with Kohli from the former Instagram account went viral. Gill had shared the snap with Kohli while writing, "With my idol #bcciawards #juniorcricketeroftheyear @virat.kohli good luck for Australia tour." Fans took to commenting on the picture. 'Go On and Lead the Next Generation’ Virat Kohli Heaps Praise on Shubman Gill After Gujarat Titans Star Smashes Maiden Hundred in IPL 2023 Match Against SRH.

See Shubman Gill's Post with 'Idol' Virat Kohli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)