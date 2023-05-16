Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in their latest Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and booked their place in the IPL 2023 playoffs. Shubman Gill scored his maiden IPL hundred and was the star of the match for the GT team. Looking at Gill's performance even Virat Kohli was impressed. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kohli praised the Gujarat Titans batter. "There's potential and then there's Gill. Go on and lead the next generation. God bless you @shubmangill (Shubman Gill)," reads Kohli's story. Virat Kohli, Kedar Jadhav and Royal Challengers Bangalore Players Visit Mohammed Siraj's House in Hyderabad Ahead of SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 Showdown.

Virat Kohli's Instagram story for Shubman Gill. pic.twitter.com/2HGr093NCx — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 16, 2023

