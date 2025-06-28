Stylish opener Smriti Mandhana became the second India women's cricket team player after veteran Harmanpreet Kaur to slam a century in women's T20I cricket. Smriti Mandhana achieved this elusive milestone during the first T20I of the five-match series against the England women's national cricket team at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday, June 28. Smriti Mandhana achieved her maiden T20I century in 51 deliveries. Previously, Harmanpreet Kaur scored her maiden T20I against the New Zealand women's cricket team in 2018. Smriti Mandhana Scores Her Maiden Century in Women's T20Is, Stand-in Captain Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025.

Just the Second India Women's Player to Achieve This Feat

Only the 2nd hundred by an Indian woman in T20Is 🔥🔥 Harmanpreet Kaur v NZ, 2018 (WC) Smriti Mandhana v ENG, TODAY#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/jZVSy9RM0b — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 28, 2025

