Smriti Mandhana celebrated her 29th birthday in a memorable manner, with her India teammates at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground ahead of the ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI 2025. In a video shared by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), the India Women's National Cricket Team star batter was seen cutting her birthday cake with the Lord's Honour Board behind her. Smriti Mandhana's teammates and the Team India support staff sang the 'Happy Birthday' song for her as well. Smriti Mandhana had kickstarted India's women's tour of England with a spectacular maiden T20I century and will look to make an impact with the bat in hand in the ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI 2025 scheduled to be played on July 19 at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Happy Birthday Smriti Mandhana! Fans Wish India Women’s National Cricket Team Star As She Turns 29.

Smriti Mandhana Celebrates Birthday at Lord's Cricket Ground

A Special day. A legendary venue. And a Birthday to remember 🥳 Celebrations were in full swing as #TeamIndia celebrated Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana's birthday at Lord's. 🎉🎂#ENGvIND | @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/Ltx261lygG — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 18, 2025

