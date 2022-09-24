Smriti Mandhana hit a fighting half-century in the India vs England third ODI at on September 24. The left-hander stood tall amidst ruins and has held the innings together, even as the others around her found it difficult to get going. She has been in fine form this series and it continues.

Smriti Mandhana Hits Fifty:

25th Fifty for Smriti Mandhana - a calm, composed inning from the vice-captain 👏#ENGvIND #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/NongKuMSPt — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) September 24, 2022

