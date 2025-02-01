India women's national cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was honoured with the best women's international cricketer 2023-25 at the BCCI Awards 2025, held in Mumbai on Saturday. The stylish opener received this prestigious award for the fourth time in her career. Earlier, the Indian opener was awarded the highest run-getter in ODIs award during the 2023-24 season. The left-handed batter was named the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year at the ICC Awards 2024. BCCI Awards 2025: Smriti Mandhana Receives Award for Being Highest Run-Getter for India Women's National Cricket Team in 2023-24.

Smriti Mandhana Wins Best Women's International Cricketer 2023-24 Award

Elegant and consistent as ever with the bat! ✨ A year filled with match-winning performances and record-breaking knocks! Congratulations to #TeamIndia opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana who wins the Best International Cricketer - Women Award for the 4️⃣th time 👏👏… pic.twitter.com/8M1qBzcZK6 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

